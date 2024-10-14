Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 493 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,597.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,238 shares of company stock worth $35,612,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $358.22 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

