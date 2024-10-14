Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 32.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 193.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 535,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $217.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.83. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

