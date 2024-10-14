Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.03 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $203.36 and a 1 year high of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

