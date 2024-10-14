Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Stock Up 10.7 %

CLSK stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. On average, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.