Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 29,354 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 790.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $33.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

