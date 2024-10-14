Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.87.

CE opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.93. Celanese has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

