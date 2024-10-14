Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Axos Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.39. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

