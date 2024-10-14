Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.91.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95. Ardent Health Partners has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.