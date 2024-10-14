Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Shares of RC stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.67.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
