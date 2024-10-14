Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,082,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 304,750 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 63.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 782,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 302,930 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,115.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 168,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 154,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

