STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several brokerages have commented on STAG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 598,788 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,188,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 321,785 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,660,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,832,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 142.31%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

