Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Increases By 14.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,250,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 41,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,807,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,860,000 after acquiring an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.31 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

View Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.