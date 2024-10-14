Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $184.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.