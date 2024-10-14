Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently:

10/4/2024 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/4/2024 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $865.00.

10/2/2024 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/1/2024 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $950.00 to $975.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $870.00 to $980.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Equinix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra.

9/12/2024 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $873.00 to $971.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $915.00 to $935.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $871.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $794.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Equinix Inc alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.