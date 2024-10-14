Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 42.5% – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 42.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 3,478,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 963,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.66 ($0.05).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.