Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 42.5% – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 42.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 3,478,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 963,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.66 ($0.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OBD

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.