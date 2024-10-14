Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2024 – DoorDash had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – DoorDash had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – DoorDash had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $149.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.51, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,337 shares of company stock worth $23,024,299. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

