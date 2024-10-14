ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cormark raised ARC Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of ARX opened at C$24.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

