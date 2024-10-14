Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 4.20% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BUL stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

