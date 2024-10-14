Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIY opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

