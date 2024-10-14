Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $100.61 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.