Truist Financial Corp Has $924,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,507 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 364,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,775,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.86. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $86.46.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

