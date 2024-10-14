Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,871 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Graco were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 567.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 884,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Graco Stock Up 1.6 %

Graco stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.