Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,811.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,879,000 after buying an additional 866,363 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,208.9% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 869,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 674,463 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $52.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.