Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,659 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 124,615 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

