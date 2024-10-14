Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.48% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of KJUL opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

