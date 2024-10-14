Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,773 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

