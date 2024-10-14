Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Masco were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $83.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $84.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

