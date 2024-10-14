Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BBEU opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

