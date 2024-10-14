Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $330.13 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

