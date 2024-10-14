Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10,141 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enovis by 19.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 28.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Enovis Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.