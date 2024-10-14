Truist Financial Corp Has $936,000 Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PBW stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $309.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

