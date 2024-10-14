Truist Financial Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.08 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,935. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

