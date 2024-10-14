Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

