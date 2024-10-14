Truist Financial Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $114,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.3 %

KEY opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

