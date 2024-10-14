Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 18.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Balchem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $172.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

