Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

