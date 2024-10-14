Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $61.08 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

