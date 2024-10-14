Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Civeo were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

