Truist Financial Corp Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

