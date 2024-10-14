Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,901 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after acquiring an additional 532,251 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,186,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.