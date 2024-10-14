Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $88.74.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

