U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 763.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,954,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

