Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $734,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

