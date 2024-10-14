Truist Financial Corp Buys 28,391 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 616,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 248,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 277.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 73.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -360.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.89.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neogen

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.