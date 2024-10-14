Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $316.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

