Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

ACI opened at $18.37 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,419,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

