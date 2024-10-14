Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.86.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $100.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

