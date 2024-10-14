Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $226.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.24.

Get Allstate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $188.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.07.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Allstate by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.