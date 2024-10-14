Glen Kruger Sells 500 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Kruger sold 500 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $12,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,668.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
EVI Industries Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of EVI stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 million, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.34.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.22%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 35.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 42.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
