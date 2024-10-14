Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $14,750.05 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $14,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,442,446 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,935.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Vininder Singh sold 5,911 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $15,191.27.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $14,874.72.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $38,173.25.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $2.70 on Monday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

