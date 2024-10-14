Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $19,340.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $19,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,279.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 11th, Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $57,720.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $1,982.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $33,983.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

Tucows stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $214.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tucows by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

